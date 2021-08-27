Latest
4 hours ago ago
Officer Vilified by Trumpland For Shooting Babbitt Describes Graphic Threats
4 hours ago ago
EXCLUSIVE: Newly Unsealed Transcript Reveals Crux Of Mueller’s Collusion Case
7 hours ago ago
GOP Soberly Responds To Kabul Attack: JOE BIDEN MUST RESIGN!

Jan. 6 Panel, Taking Wide-Bore Approach, Demands Records From Social Media Companies, Tech Giants

UNITED STATES - JULY 27: Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., addresses the media after the House Jan. 6 select committee hearing in Cannon Building to examine the January 2021 attack on the Capitol, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Also appearing from left are, Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JULY 27: Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., addresses the media after the House Jan. 6 select committee hearing in Cannon Building to examine the January 2021 attack on the Capitol, on Tuesday, July 2... UNITED STATES - JULY 27: Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., addresses the media after the House Jan. 6 select committee hearing in Cannon Building to examine the January 2021 attack on the Capitol, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Also appearing from left are, Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 27, 2021 1:33 p.m.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack announced a broad request on Friday for records relating to the insurrection from social media and other internet-related companies.

The request demands records about the planning and execution of the attack from a range of companies that include right-wing social networks Gab and Parler, troll forums 4Chan and 8Kun, and mainstream tech giant Google, among others.

The companies, which also include Facebook, Twitter, and walkie-talkie app Zello, have until Sept. 9 to respond.

The panel issued a sweeping request for records relating to the attack from federal agencies on Wednesday, taking square aim at Trump’s involvement and at any potential coordination between rioters and the White House.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

This batch of requests appears intended to examine the role of disinformation in the run-up to the attack, as well as searching for potential ways that rioters coordinated before and during the insurrection attempt.

For major social networks like Twitter and Facebook, the panel asks for “internal or external reviews, studies, reports, data, analyses, and related communications” regarding misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and the presence of both domestic violent extremists and state-sponsored influence operations.

Social networks have been accused of failing to adequately monitor violent content on their platform, and of creating systems that entice people into engaging with and eventually adopting extremist views.

The panel’s requests appear directed at uncovering how the tech giants responded to both the metastasizing belief that the election had been stolen, and subsequent planning for the insurrection in real-time. The panel, for example, asks not only for reports on the content itself, but also for records “regarding how your platform’s/platforms’ algorithm” may have contributed to the environment that led to the insurrection.

The committee also dips into a request that may address an obsession of the extremely and incurably online right: shadow-banning. Many conservatives have claimed that a range of malefactors, from Google to Twitter to Facebook, “shadow-ban” them by tweaking the algorithm to downplay their content.

This was most notable in the days after multiple websites permanently banned former President Trump for instigating the Capitol insurrection, as conservative notables complained that they suddenly began to hemorrhage both retweet numbers and followers.

Lo and behold, the Jan. 6 committee may finally produce a conclusive answer. The panel is asking the networks for records about any “user-generated content that was sanctioned, suspended, removed, throttled, deprioritized, labeled, suppressed, or banned from your platform(s).”

The requests are all virtually identical, and are also addressed to messaging app Telegram.

That company became a haven for members of the far-right who were banned from mainstream social networks after Jan. 6. The panel also wants information from theDonald.win, a website that hosted QAnon proponents and numerous Capitol rioters before Jan. 6.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: