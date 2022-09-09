Report: Jan. 6 Panel Mulling Another Hearing This Month

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC JUNE 13: Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), left, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) take their seats for the start of the House Jan. 6 select committees second public hearing on Capitol Hill on Monday,... WASHINGTON, DC JUNE 13: Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), left, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) take their seats for the start of the House Jan. 6 select committees second public hearing on Capitol Hill on Monday, June 13, 2022. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 9, 2022 9:57 a.m.

The House Jan. 6 Committee is considering holding a public hearing this month as part of its investigation into the Capitol attack, Punchbowl reports.

The committee is reportedly looking at Sept. 28 as a possible date for the hearing.

Panel members will hammer out the next steps during a retreat next Tuesday, according to Punchbowl.

There’ve been eight public committee hearings so far. The last one was held on July 21, during which the panel laid out how then-President Donald Trump did nothing to rein in the MAGA supporters that he had riled up — even as they were screaming about hanging then-Vice President Mike Pence as they ransacked the Capitol.

Not much else has emerged from the committee since the last hearing.

However, committee member Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the committee, said last month that the panel is in talks with Pence’s legal counsel about the ex-vice president potentially testifying.

Additionally, the committee has obtained two years’ worth of text messages from far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ phone, according to CNN. The committee requested the phone records from a lawyer representing the Sandy Hook families who were suing Jones for defamation.

The lawyer, Mark Bankston, had gotten the texts from Jones’ defense attorney in what appeared to be a massive blunder.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
