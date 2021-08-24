Jan. 6 Investigation Committee To Seek Phone Records, Including Those Of Lawmakers

The House select committee on investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will request phone records of various people, including members of Congress, committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) confirmed on Monday.

Per the Hill and Politico, Thompson said on Monday that the committee will send the requests to telecommunication and social media companies.

The Democrat wouldn’t specify which companies the committee would reach out to, but he told reporters that “they’re the ones that pretty much you already know, maybe the networks, the social media platforms, those kinds of things.” The committee is seeking voluntary compliance from the companies, according to Thompson, and will not immediately issue subpoenas.

The committee has “quite an exhaustive list” of people who will be contacted in the investigation, Thompson said.

“I won’t tell you who they are, but it’s several hundred people that make up the list of people we are planning to contact,” he told reporters when asked if ex-President Donald Trump’s family members or associates would be one of those contacts.

The planned request comes amid scrutiny over House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) conversations with Trump on the day of the insurrection. The Republican lawmakers have refused to disclose what they discussed with the then-president.