Latest
2 hours ago ago
Alleged Proud Boys Plan For Jan. 6 Revealed In Court Filing
2 hours ago ago
Federal Judge Rejects Bannon’s Effort To Toss Contempt Of Congress Charges
7 hours ago ago
Election Denier Becomes GOP Nominee For Nevada’s Top Election Official

With Chilling Surveillance Vids, Jan. 6 Panel Reveals Why It’s Still Concerned About GOPer’s Tour

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) arrives for the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on April 27, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
June 15, 2022 3:00 p.m.

The House Jan. 6 Committee on Wednesday sounded the alarm on Wednesday, releasing new surveillance footage of Rep. Barry Loudermilk’s (R-GA) Jan. 5 Capitol office building tour just after the U.S. Capitol Police declared the tour unsuspicious.

Screenshots of the video and a link to the committee’s compilation of the footage were included in a letter committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) sent to Loudermilk on Wednesday repeating the panel’s previous demand for an interview with the Georgia Republican to discuss the tour.

Thompson noted that the surveillance tapes showed people on the tour had “photographed and recorded areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists, including hallways, staircases, and security checkpoints.”

Loudermilk put out a defensive statement accusing the committee of “doubling down on their smear campaign” and insisted that “nothing about this visit with constituents was suspicious.” However, his statement did not address video showing that a man on his tour who had been taking photos marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6 while making threats against certain Democrats.

Thompson’s letter revealed that this person on the tour who appeared to have taken a photo of a staircase in the Longworth House Office Building also filmed himself and a companion marching to the Capitol and standing near Capitol grounds after then-President Donald Trump’s rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6.

In the person’s video recordings, which were obtained by the committee and included in the letter to Loudermilk, the unnamed man and his companion can be heard making threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“They got it surrounded,” the man is heard saying of fellow Trump supporters headed toward the Capitol. “It’s all the way up there on the hill, and it’s all the way around, and they’re coming in, coming in like white on rice for Pelosi, Nadler, even you, AOC. We’re coming to take you out and pull you out by your hairs.”

The committee combined the man’s recordings with surveillance camera footage of him apparently taking pictures during the tour with Loudermilk in a YouTube video:

It’s unknown whether Loudermilk was aware of what the tour group members were up to or if he knew at least one of them planned to attend the Trump rally that proceeded the riot the next day.

After the committee released the surveillance footage on Wednesday, Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) pointed out a disturbing moment in the tour when one of the group members appeared to take a picture of the stairwell to his office.

The panel sent the letter to Loudermilk two days after the U.S. Capitol Police reported that, after reviewing surveillance cam footage, there was “no evidence” that the GOP congressman “entered the U.S. Capitol with this group on January 5, 2021.”

“We train our officers on being alert for people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance, and we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told House Administration Committee ranking member Rodney Davis (R-IL) on Monday. Loudermilk sits on the committee as well.

It’s not clear why the U.S.C.P.’s response to the tour seemed to be less concerned than the committee’s, but the police seemed focused on the fact that the tour group didn’t actually enter the Capitol itself, which was closed to the public at the time due to COVID restrictions.

In May last year, Loudermilk had denied giving “any kind of ‘reconnaissance’ tours through the Capitol,” and a Republican aide on the Administration committee told the Hill in February that there were “no tours, no large groups, no one with MAGA hats on” at the the entrances to the Capitol and tunnels the day before the insurrection.

After the Jan. 6 committee sent its first information request to Loudermilk last month, the Georgia Republican and Davis put out a joint statement insisting that the tour only consisted of “a constituent family with young children” and was not in the Capitol building, only the House office buildings.

Read the committee’s letter below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: