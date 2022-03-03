Jan. 6 Committee Issues Subpoena To Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House Jan. 6 Committee issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle on Thursday, demanding information about fundraising for the rally on the Ellipse that came immediately before the Capitol was stormed.

The panel cited texts from Guilfoyle it said it had obtained in which she wrote that she had “raised so much money for this.”

Guilfoyle, a TV personality and former Trump adviser, was one of the speakers at the rally on the Ellipse, telling the crowd not to allow “the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections.” Backstage, she was filmed telling people to “have the courage to do the right thing. Fight!”

The panel said that it’s interested in discussing a meeting that Guilfoyle had with President Trump and others in the Oval Office on the morning of Jan. 6, during which Trump had his final phone call with Vice President Pence before the certification session began.

“Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event,” Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a statement.

He added that Guilfoyle had “backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview,” after which the panel decided to issue a subpoena.

Guilfoyle also suggested in the text cited by the committee that she was the person who persuaded Publix supermarkets heiress Julie Fancelli to contribute millions of dollars to the rally.

“Literally one of my donors Julie at 3 million,” Guilfoyle wrote to another organizer.

“You also communicated with others about the decision by President Trump about who was and was not allowed to speak at the rally, including concerns raised about him sharing the stage with people like Ali Alexander, Alex Jones, and Roger Stone,” the subpoena reads.