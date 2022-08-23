Report: Jan. 6 Panel Aides Traveled To Copenhagen To View Footage Of Roger Stone

Investigators for the Jan. 6 Select Committee reportedly traveled to Copenhagen, Denmark last week to review documentary footage related to Roger Stone, who received a pardon from former President Trump, two people familiar with the trip told Politico.

Aides to the committee reportedly viewed parts of more than 170 hours-worth of footage by a Danish documentary crew led by Christoffer Guldbrandsen, which is also known as “The Ark.” The crew followed Stone over the span of two years, which includes Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol and endangered lawmakers’ lives amid the then-President’s refusal to concede the 2020 election.

Politico noted that the substance of the footage that the panel’s investigators viewed, and whether it included any material that won’t make the cut in Guldbrandsen’s forthcoming film, is unclear.

It is also unclear whether the committee or the Justice Department have issued subpoenas for Guldbrandsen’s film. However, the panel previously obtained hours of raw footage related to Jan. 6 after issuing subpoenas to at least two documentary filmmakers — British documentarians Nick Quested and Alex Holder — and aired some of it during its public hearings in recent months. Quested testified during the committee’s first public hearing in June.

In a statement to Politico, Stone said committee investigators may find the documentary film footage “entertaining,” but insisted they will “find no evidence of wrongdoing.”

Stone has previously claimed that he was not involved in any plans related to the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Court filings connected to Jan. 6-related criminal cases, however, show that some members of Stone’s personal security deal on Jan. 6 were members of the far-right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers. Some members of the Oath Keepers were later charged with seditious conspiracy for allegedly carrying out a scheme to prevent the transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden.

Late last year, Stone told reporters that he invoked the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to “every question” the committee investigating the events surrounding Jan. 6 asked him.