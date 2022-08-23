Latest
3 hours ago
Nadler Ousts Maloney In Vicious Clash Of Two Longtime, Powerful House Chairs
11 hours ago
Two Guilty On All Charges In Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
12 hours ago
Ex-Tennessee House Speaker And His Aide Face Federal Corruption Charges In Bribery Scheme

Report: Jan. 6 Panel Aides Traveled To Copenhagen To View Footage Of Roger Stone

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: Roger Stone, former advisor to President Trump, speaks in front of the Supreme Court on January 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today's rally kicks off two days of pro-Trump events fueled by ... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: Roger Stone, former advisor to President Trump, speaks in front of the Supreme Court on January 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today's rally kicks off two days of pro-Trump events fueled by President Trump's continued claims of election fraud and a last-ditch effort to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them on January 6. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 23, 2022 6:55 p.m.

Investigators for the Jan. 6 Select Committee reportedly traveled to Copenhagen, Denmark last week to review documentary footage related to Roger Stone, who received a pardon from former President Trump, two people familiar with the trip told Politico.

Aides to the committee reportedly viewed parts of more than 170 hours-worth of footage by a Danish documentary crew led by Christoffer Guldbrandsen, which is also known as “The Ark.” The crew followed Stone over the span of two years, which includes Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol and endangered lawmakers’ lives amid the then-President’s refusal to concede the 2020 election.

Politico noted that the substance of the footage that the panel’s investigators viewed, and whether it included any material that won’t make the cut in Guldbrandsen’s forthcoming film, is unclear.

It is also unclear whether the committee or the Justice Department have issued subpoenas for Guldbrandsen’s film. However, the panel previously obtained hours of raw footage related to Jan. 6 after issuing subpoenas to at least two documentary filmmakers — British documentarians Nick Quested and Alex Holder — and aired some of it during its public hearings in recent months. Quested testified during the committee’s first public hearing in June.

In a statement to Politico, Stone said committee investigators may find the documentary film footage “entertaining,” but insisted they will “find no evidence of wrongdoing.”

Stone has previously claimed that he was not involved in any plans related to the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Court filings connected to Jan. 6-related criminal cases, however, show that some members of Stone’s personal security deal on Jan. 6 were members of the far-right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers. Some members of the Oath Keepers were later charged with seditious conspiracy for allegedly carrying out a scheme to prevent the transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden.

Late last year, Stone told reporters that he invoked the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to “every question” the committee investigating the events surrounding Jan. 6 asked him.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: