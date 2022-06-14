Latest
Jan. 6 Committee Delays Wednesday Hearing, Which Was Focused On DOJ Scheme

The next session will take place on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: A video of former President Donald Trump speaking during a rally near the White House on Jan. 6th, is shown on a screen at a hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 09, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence related to the January 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol for almost a year, will present its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden. (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
June 14, 2022 9:41 a.m.

The Jan. 6 Committee announced that its Wednesday hearing will be postponed. The next public hearing in the panel’s investigation will take place on Thursday.

The Wednesday hearing was set to cover former President Trump’s use of the Justice Department in his attempts to subvert the 2020 election.

That would focus largely on Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a DOJ assistant attorney general who agreed to work with Trump to use the power of federal law enforcement to subvert the election.

Trump attempted to remove Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replace him with Clark, who wanted to send a letter to multiple swing states informing them that the Justice Department believed the results of the election to be in doubt.

Senior Justice officials set to testify at the hearing — including Rosen, acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, and Office of Legal Counsel chief Steven Engel — took part in an eleventh hour confrontation with Trump in the Oval Office to persuade the former President not to install Clark.

The hearing was also set to focus on Trump’s attempts to pressure the department to investigate bogus allegations of voter fraud.

It’s not clear whether the hearing has been postponed indefinitely, or if it will be rescheduled for another day.

The Thursday hearing will be devoted to the campaign to pressure Mike Pence.

