James Murdoch Resigns From News Corp Board Over Editorial ‘Disagreements’

James Murdoch speaks at National Geographic's Further Front Event at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic)
July 31, 2020 5:59 p.m.

James Murdoch, son of octogenarian media mogul Rupert Murdoch, announced his abrupt resignation from the board of News Corporation Friday.

In a terse resignation letter, James Murdoch cited “disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”

As CNN’s Brian Stelter noted, Murdoch had previously parted ways with 21st Century Fox, where he was CEO, at least in part over Fox News’ editorial approach.

Fox News is currently housed under the Fox Corporation, a separate business entity from News Corp.

The move quickly drew comparisons to the HBO series “Succession,” which focuses on an insular family-controlled media empire.

Read the resignation letter below:

David Taintor is a New York-based senior editor who oversees breaking news coverage. He previously worked at NBC News.
REJOIN FOR JUST $30