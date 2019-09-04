Latest
on April 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
There Is An Arrest Warrant Out For Trump-Loving Hoaxer Jacob Wohl

Lobbyist Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl during a press conference. (Tierney Sneed/TPM)
By
|
September 4, 2019 5:02 pm
Jacob Wohl — the 21-year-old who is known for bringing sensational and easily debunkable allegations against Democrats and foes of President Trump — has a warrant out for his arrest, the Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

The felony warrant, issued on Aug. 19, was confirmed by TPM with a case docket obtained from the Riverside County Superior Court in California.

The charges stem from Wohl’s scandal-filled dalliance in finance before he stepped onto the political stage.

Wohl and his ex-business partner Matthew Johnson were charged with unlawful sale of securities stemming from alleged activity in 2016. The complaint and arrest warrant were issued just before the three-year statute of limitations ran out on the violation, according to the Daily Beast. Wohl has not yet been arrested, per the court’s docket, which shows a recommended bail of $5,000.

Among the targets of Wohl’s clumsy and widely mocked schemes have been special counsel Robert Mueller and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigeig. Wohl — working with conservative lobbyist Jack Burkman — accused both men of sexual misconduct in claims that fell apart almost as soon as Wohl and Burkman made them.

Prior to his bumbling attempts to fool the political press, Wohl got himself into hot water with financial regulators and his company Nex Capitol was banned from futures trading by the National Futures Association. Wohl had attempted to fashion himself as a hedge-fund wunderkind and even dubbed himself the “Wohl of Wall Street.”

Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
