Latest
27 mins ago
Pence Was ‘On Standby’ To Assume Presidential Powers Amid Unscheduled Trump Hospital Visit Last Year
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a press conference on the actions taken by Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security agents in Portland during continued protests at the US Customs and Border Patrol headquarters on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Chad Wolf
54 mins ago
Acting DHS Chief Says Feds Are ‘Working On’ Arresting BLM Leaders
2 hours ago
Trump Compares Jacob Blake Shooting To Golf Blunder: ‘They Miss A Three-Foot Putt’

Jacob Blake’s Family Has ‘No Interest’ In Meeting Trump: ‘This Is Not A Photo-Op’

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 28: Jacob Blake Sr., father of Kenosha shooting victim Jacob Blake, attends the 2020 March on Washington, officially known as the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” at the Li... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 28: Jacob Blake Sr., father of Kenosha shooting victim Jacob Blake, attends the 2020 March on Washington, officially known as the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. The march coincides with the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s March on Washington, where he delivered his “I Have A Dream” speech in 1963. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 1, 2020 8:23 a.m.

Justin Blake, speaking on behalf of the family of the 29-year-old Black man who was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said that Jacob Blake’s father has “no interest” in speaking with President Donald Trump — adding that the family’s main goals were Blake’s health and obtaining justice. 

“President Trump is a racist who stokes racial tensions,” Blake’s uncle told CNN. “He has been stirring racial tensions since he got in the White House. Why, as Jacob’s uncle, would I want to talk to him? Our focus is on Jacob and healing the community,” Justin Blake said.

The comments come as President Donald Trump expressed at a news conference Monday that he did not plan to meet with the Blake family during his Wisconsin visit Tuesday because they wanted to involve lawyers.

“I thought it would be better not to do anything where there were lawyers involved,” Trump said, adding: “They wanted to have lawyers involved and I thought that was inappropriate, so I didn’t do that.”

While he declined speaking in a context that involved lawyers, Trump said that he had spoken with the pastor of Blake’s mother, adding, “I did just give my best regards.”

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the Blake family, told CNN’s Jim Acosta when asked about the presence of legal counsel that it was routine practice. “He seems to have lawyers with him when he talks to people,” Crump said of the President.

Blake’s father told Acosta on Monday that he was “not going to play politics,” and later added that his son’s operation and healing “has nothing to do with a photo-op.”

Earlier Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the President had plans to meet with local law enforcement and some business owners, and he’ll “survey the damage,” following nights of protest adding that additional details were forthcoming. 

Trump’s visit to the battleground state is part of an intensifying campaign to condemn parts of the country as dangerous because they are run by Democrats. The President has assumed no personal responsibility for encouraging a deeply divisive climate through culture wars and race-baiting over the past three and a half years.  

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) had pleaded with Trump in a letter ahead of the visit requesting that that Trump not visit Kenosha based on concern that Trump’s presence “will only hinder our healing” and “delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”

On Monday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden fired back at Trump’s tactical attack on Democrat-run cities and states in the aftermath of Blake’s shooting, saying that the President has sought to foment violence. Biden accused the President of “rooting for chaos and violence,” under the guise of law and order.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30