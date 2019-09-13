Ivanka Claims She Got Her Moral Compass From Her Father

First daughter Ivanka Trump credits her father with teaching her the importance of good morals, Politico reported.

During a fundraiser event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last month, Ivanka Trump shared intimate details about her time in the White House to encourage donors to fund President Trump’s reelection effort. When asked about what personality traits the first daughter inherited from her parents, Ivanka Trump said she learned her business savvy from her mother and her “moral compass” from her father, according to Politico.

The event was organized by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and featured 120 top-dollar donors. According to Politico, the fundraiser is part of the campaign’s coordinated effort to help donors feel like they are “part of the show,” in the publication’s words.

