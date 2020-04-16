Ivanka Trump Ignores WH’s Guidelines Against Nonessential Travel To Stay At Father’s Resort

Ivanka Trump, the White House adviser and daughter to President Donald Trump, flouted the White House’s COVID-19 guidelines on avoiding discretionary travel to visit Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

She and her husband, Jared Kushner, visited her father’s resort with their three children for Passover. Trump currently remains at the club while Kushner, who also serves as a White House adviser, is back at the White House.

The trip was first reported by the New York Times.

In public, Trump has urged people to follow the government’s guidelines against spreading the virus as recently as this past Sunday.

“Remember, while face coverings/ masks are helpful, there’s no substitute for social distancing!” she tweeted. “Let’s protect and take care of one another!”

A White House spokesperson told TPM that the resort was “a closed down facility considered to be a family home” and that her travel was “not commercial.”

“Her travel was no different than had she been traveling to/from work and the location was less populated than the surrounding area near her home in D.C.,” the spokesperson said. “While at Bedminster she has been practicing social distancing and working remotely.”