Latest
A notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
7 mins ago
Government’s Small Business Loan Program Is Already Out Of Money
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - MARCH 26, 2020:U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at her weekly press conference.
35 mins ago
Trump Calls Pelosi ‘Weak And Pathetic Puppet’ After Her Scathing Letter On COVID Response
36 mins ago
COVID Means Less Health Care For All Americans, New Study Shows

Ivanka Trump Ignores WH’s Guidelines Against Nonessential Travel To Stay At Father’s Resort

Ivanka Trump, senior advisor to the president of the United States and daughter of President Donald Trump, looks on during a plenary session of the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital on December 14, 2019. (Photo by MUS... Ivanka Trump, senior advisor to the president of the United States and daughter of President Donald Trump, looks on during a plenary session of the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital on December 14, 2019. (Photo by MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 16, 2020 10:06 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Ivanka Trump, the White House adviser and daughter to President Donald Trump, flouted the White House’s COVID-19 guidelines on avoiding discretionary travel to visit Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

She and her husband, Jared Kushner, visited her father’s resort with their three children for Passover. Trump currently remains at the club while Kushner, who also serves as a White House adviser, is back at the White House.

The trip was first reported by the New York Times.

In public, Trump has urged people to follow the government’s guidelines against spreading the virus as recently as this past Sunday.

“Remember, while face coverings/ masks are helpful, there’s no substitute for social distancing!” she tweeted. “Let’s protect and take care of one another!”

A White House spokesperson told TPM that the resort was “a closed down facility considered to be a family home” and that her travel was “not commercial.”

“Her travel was no different than had she been traveling to/from work and the location was less populated than the surrounding area near her home in D.C.,” the spokesperson said. “While at Bedminster she has been practicing social distancing and working remotely.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: