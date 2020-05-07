Italy Will Resume Public Masses As Lockdown Measures Begin To Relax

LIVORNO, ITALY - MAY 03: The priest gives communion to the faithful during the Sunday mass maintaining the social distance to guarantee health safety standards at Santuario di Montenero on May 3, 2020 in Livorno, It...

LIVORNO, ITALY - MAY 03: The priest gives communion to the faithful during the Sunday mass maintaining the social distance to guarantee health safety standards at Santuario di Montenero on May 3, 2020 in Livorno, Italy. In Italy the celebration of mass, with people in attendance is still prohibited. This has created a lot of tension with the CEI bishops who are pressing for a reopening, as other activities will open on May 4th. Many priests celebrate mass, while respecting the social distances and health rules, despite the ban. Italy will remain on lockdown to stem the transmission of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), slowly easing restrictions.There have been over 210,000 reported COVID-19 cases in Italy and more than 28,000 deaths. (Photo by Laura Lezza/Getty Images)

