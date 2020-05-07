Italy Will Resume Public Masses As Lockdown Measures Begin To Relax

Latest
Two former allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who were convicted in November 2016 of fraud, conspiracy and civil rights violations for closing access lanes to the George Washington Bridge in September 2013, are challenging their convictions in federal court, with the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia set to consider the case on April 23, 2018. This combination of March 29, 2017, file photos shows Bridget Kelly, left, leaving federal court after sentencing in Newark, N.J.; and Bill Baroni leaving federal court after sentencing in Newark, N.J. The aim, according to prosecutors, was to use traffic jams to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, N.J., the town next to the bridge, for not endorsing the Republican governor's re-election campaign. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Supreme Court Throws Out Two Convictions In NJ Bridgegate Scandal
By Associated Press
|
May 7, 2020 10:21 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

ROME — After an outcry from the nation’s Roman Catholic bishops, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he has signed an accord with church officials to allow resumption of public Masses during the pandemic.

Under Italy’s two-month lockdown decree, no Masses for rank-and-file faithful have been permitted, although some churches could stay open for individual prayer.

Faithful in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation will be able to attend Mass starting on May 18, the same day that many more retail shops are tentatively scheduled to reopen.

The Italian Catholic Bishops Conference said the protocol reached on Thursday includes measures aimed at protecting Mass-goers from COVID-19 contagion, including the sanitizing of churches and objects used in them.

