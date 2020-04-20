Latest
CENTRAL VALLEY, NY - NOV 17: A Shake Sack sign hangs in front of their restaurant at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets shopping mall on November 17, 2019 in Central Valley, New York. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
47 mins ago
Shake Shack Hands Back $10 Million Loan After Small Biz Program Runs Out Of Funds
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President of the United States and White House Advisor, speaks to during an on-camera interview at the White House on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conway criticized former FBI Director James Comey and fiercely defended President Trump against Democrats in the Impeachment proceedings during the interview. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
55 mins ago
Conway Defends Protesters, Says Governors Have ‘Physically Distanced From Common Sense’
2 hours ago
Coronavirus-Related Elections Litigation Kicks Up Into High Gear

Italy Has First-Ever Drop In Total Number Of COVID-19 Patients

VENICE, ITALY - APRIL 19: Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy, in a strangely desolate and silent Venice, April 19, 2020 in Venice, Italy. The Italian government continues to enforce the nationwide lockdown measures t... VENICE, ITALY - APRIL 19: Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy, in a strangely desolate and silent Venice, April 19, 2020 in Venice, Italy. The Italian government continues to enforce the nationwide lockdown measures to control the spread of COVID-19, even if some businesses categories are slowly reopening. (Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
April 20, 2020 12:47 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

ROME — Italy has marked the two-month anniversary of its coronavirus outbreak by registering its first-ever drop in the number of currently infected patients.

Civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said Monday the 108,237 currently infected was 20 fewer than a day earlier, “another positive point” in Italy’s general trend of easing pressure on the health care system.

Overall, Italy has had a total of 181,228 confirmed cases, up just 1.2% from a day earlier in one of the lowest day-on-day increases. Another 484 people died, bringing its toll to 24,144, the highest in Europe and second only to the U.S.

Italy’s outbreak began two months ago when a 38-year-old Unilever employee tested positive in the Lombardy city of Codogno. After the test was confirmed Feb. 21, the man spent weeks in intensive care as his pregnant wife tested positive and his father died. He was released from the hospital in time to be home to welcome baby Giulia.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: