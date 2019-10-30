Latest
35 mins ago
In Massive Slight, Trump Left Mulvaney Out Of Baghdadi Raid Operation
1 hour ago
State Dpt Official To Testify That Bolton Warned About Giuliani’s Influence On Ukraine
1 hour ago
White House Official Testifies That Call Memo Omitted Direct Biden References

Islamic State Mole Crucial To Success Of Baghdadi Raid

President Donald Trump and members of his national security team in the Situation Room (Photo by Shealah Craighead/The White House via Getty Images)
By
|
October 30, 2019 9:13 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

A disaffected member of the Islamic State-turned-informant was critical to Saturday’s successful raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Per the Washington Post, the mole was extremely well-positioned and trusted within Baghdadi’s inner circle, helping secure him safe houses as he moved place to place.

The informant had been used as an asset by the Syrian Democratic Forces, who turned over his information to U.S. intelligence. U.S. officials spent weeks vetting the man to make sure he was legitimate.

Thanks to him, American soldiers were able to pinpoint the town and compound Baghdadi was hiding in, eventually storming the structure. Baghdadi fled to the end of a tunnel, reportedly trying to use a few of his children as human shields. He detonated a suicide vest he kept on his person at all times, killing himself and the kids. His head was reportedly in tact after the explosion, allowing for positive identification.

The informant and his family have been removed from the region, and he will likely get some of the $25 million bounty placed on Baghdadi’s head.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: