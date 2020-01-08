Iran Fires Missiles At US Forces In Iraqi Bases, Trump Tweets ‘All Is Well’

On Tuesday night, Iran fired over a dozen missiles at two military bases in Iraq where U.S. troops are based in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s lethal strike on Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

The Pentagon has not yet confirmed whether there were any casualties. However, Iraqi defense officials told the New York Times that nobody had been killed in the attacks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that the missiles were “proportionate measures in self-defense” in response to the U.S.’ “cowardly armed attack.”

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he wrote.

“All is well!” Trump tweeted after the strikes. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now.”

“So far, so good!” he added.

Trump is expected to speak on the attacks on Wednesday morning.