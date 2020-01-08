Latest
13 hours ago
Covington Student Reaches Settlement With CNN In Second Defamation Lawsuit
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 12: Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., make their way to the House floor for President Obama's State of the Union address, January 12, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
14 hours ago
Biden Says McConnell Might Be ‘Mildly Cooperative’ Under A New President
15 hours ago
Duncan Hunter Tells Nancy Pelosi He’ll Resign Jan. 13, Six Weeks After Guilty Plea

Iran Fires Missiles At US Forces In Iraqi Bases, Trump Tweets ‘All Is Well’

Pieces of missiles are seen at the rural area of Al-Baghdadi town after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, a facility jointly operated by U.S. and Iraqi forces, in E... Pieces of missiles are seen at the rural area of Al-Baghdadi town after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, a facility jointly operated by U.S. and Iraqi forces, in Erbil, Iraq on January 08, 2020. (Photo by Al-Baghdadi township / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 8, 2020 7:33 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

On Tuesday night, Iran fired over a dozen missiles at two military bases in Iraq where U.S. troops are based in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s lethal strike on Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

The Pentagon has not yet confirmed whether there were any casualties. However, Iraqi defense officials told the New York Times that nobody had been killed in the attacks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that the missiles were “proportionate measures in self-defense” in response to the U.S.’ “cowardly armed attack.”

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he wrote.

“All is well!” Trump tweeted after the strikes. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now.”

“So far, so good!” he added.

Trump is expected to speak on the attacks on Wednesday morning.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: