Iowa GOPers Scramble To Defend Caucuses’ Legacy Amid Dem Catastrophe

The disaster still unfolding in Iowa’s Democratic caucuses has sown doubt among Democrats and political commentators as to whether Iowa and its antiquated caucus nomination process ought to cast the first vote in the presidential primary race.

Now Iowa Republicans find themselves on the defensive over the state’s “first-in-the-nation” status as their Democratic counterparts work through a malfunctioning vote tallying app to finally determine the caucus winner.

Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released a joint statement with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) on Tuesday morning insisting that their state’s nomination process “is not suffering because of a short delay in knowing the final results.”

“Iowa’s unique role encourages a grassroots nominating process that empowers everyday Americans, not Washington insiders or powerful billionaires,” the three Republicans said. “The face-to-face retail politics nature of Iowa’s caucus system also encourages dialogue between candidates and voters that makes our presidential candidates accountable for the positions they take and the records they hold.”

“Iowa’s large population of independent voters and its practice of careful deliberation contributes greatly to the national presidential primary and makes it the ideal state to kick off the nominating process,” they continued.

Jeff Kaufmann, Iowa’s GOP party chair, thanked President Donald for declaring that Iowa “will stay where it is” via Twitter.

“We know we can count on you!” Kaufmann wrote.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your continued support of Iowa's #FITN status. We know we can count on you! #IACaucus https://t.co/k7AwWwpeGc — Jeff Kaufmann (@kaufmannGOP) February 4, 2020

Rep. Steve King (R-IA), Iowa’s only Republican House representative who is best known for his racist comments, tweeted on Monday night that the state’s caucuses “can remain first in the nation but Democrats must give us a reliable definitive count.”

“The Heart of the Heartland has saved America before,” King tweeted.