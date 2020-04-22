Governor Demands Wayward County Obey His COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Order

Latest
/// Doc URL: Slug: AP-US-Virus-Outbreak-Pork-Plants Headline: Officials implore Tyson to close plant amid virus outbreak Summary: More than a dozen Iowa elected officials implored Tyson Fresh Meats to close their Waterloo pork processing plant, saying the coronavirus is spreading among workers and is endangering not only employees of the plant but the entire community. Mayors, county officials and state legislators signed the letter that was sent to Tyson on Thursday. The 19 officials said at a Friday news conference they had only received confirmation from the company that it had received the letter but no other action .The officials also accused Gov. Kim Reynolds of misleading Iowans on the seriousness of the outbreak and for failure to take action to close the plant. Extended Headline: More than a dozen Iowa elected officials implored Tyson Fresh Meats to close their Waterloo pork processing plant, saying the coronavirus is spreading among workers and is endangering not only employees of the plant but the entire community Urgency: Non Urgent Junkline: Pronto Story. Only edit in Pronto. Byline: By DAVID PITT Bytitle: Associated Press Dateline: DES MOINES, Iowa DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than a dozen Iowa elected officials on Friday implored Tyson Fresh Meats to close their Waterloo pork processing plant, saying the coronavirus is spreading among workers and is endangering both employees and the surrounding community. Mayors, county officials and state legislators signed the letter that was sent to Tyson on Thursday. The 19 officials said at a Friday news conference they had only received confirmation from the company that it had received the letter but no other action. “I’m really fearful that if Tyson management doesn’t address this issue effectively, their workforce will either voluntarily stop coming to work or be too sick to work,” Waterloo Mayor Quinten Hart said. “Our hope was that in a time of crisis when we’re all made equal that we would inherently do the ethical, morally right thing that wasn’t done. Company spokeswoman Liz Croston said Tyson has been working with local, state and federal officials and is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. She said worker temperatures are taken before entering the plant, masks are required and cleaning has been increased as has distancing between workers. Our primary focus is protecting our people while continuing to fulfill our critical role of feeding families in this community and around the nation, while providing market continuity for hundreds of area hog farmers,” Croston said. The Waterloo area officials also accused Gov. Kim Reynolds of misleading Iowans on the seriousness of the outbreak among the nearly 3,000 workers at the plant and for failure to take more aggressive action. Hart said he contacted Reynolds' staff and the Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday morning seeking immediate closure of the plant. Reynolds contacted him that afternoon, Hart said, assuring him the state was taking proactive measures. Reynolds said at her daily news conference Friday that the state’s goal is to avoid closing the plant, which can process 19,000 pigs a day. She said the state is working with Tyson to test employees at facilities in Columbus Junction and Waterloo, and to trace their connections to others to identify community spread. Testing was completed Friday in Columbus Junction, where Tyson officials said two workers had died following an outbreak where at least 148 workers have been infected. The plant has been closed since April 6 but the company hopes to reopen it next week. Reynolds said 2,700 tests were sent to the Waterloo plant and they will be processed at a state laboratory over the weekend. Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said the plant hasn’t reached the point of requiring closure. “We will continue to keep an eye on the data but that’s really the reason were helping the facilities with the surveillance testing because we do believe that the CEOs at these companies want to do the right thing, want to keep their employees healthy,” Reisetter said. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The outbreak at the Waterloo plant comes amid similar problems that have forced the closure of meat processing plants across the country, including a pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where hundreds of workers have tested positive; a beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, where at least two workers have died; and several meat plants in Pennsylvania where many workers are ill. On Friday, Tyson announced four workers had died at a poultry plant in Georgia after being infected with the coronavirus. Álso Friday, there were 19 reported cases of the coronavirus identified at a large JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota, according to the union that represents most of the 2,000 workers at the facility. State health officials said seven cases have been confirmed and the number is expected to rise. The plant remains open.
April 22, 2020 3:12 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you'd like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) is demanding that a county commission in his state retract a resolution defying his statewide stay-at-home order to combat COVID-19.

In a strongly worded letter Wednesday to the Franklin County Commission, Inslee’s counsel dismissed its decision to declare the county “open for business” as illegal and a threat to public health.

The governor’s reaction came after the three-member commission, all Republicans, voted Tuesday to allow businesses in the county to reopen, claiming that the governor’s stay-at-home order was unconstitutional. They echoed the same party line as the local sheriff, who on Monday declared that he wouldn’t enforce the order against churches or businesses.

The commission’s dubious attempt to override the governor was in line with the conservative backlash to the extreme public health measures taken around the country in response to the pandemic. More than 40,000 Americans have died, and the national economy has been brought to its knees.

“During the pandemic, the health of the public is paramount,” Inslee general counsel Kathryn Leathers wrote in the letter obtained by TPM. “As such, by and through this letter, the Governor directs you to immediately retract or rescind the resolution adopted on April 21, 2020, that declares the County to be ‘open for business’ and any relevant guidance that purports to supersede state enforcement authority.”

She added that the motion “knowingly violates” the governor’s order under his emergency powers, thus violating state law.

At a public meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners argued that the governor’s order is unconstitutional overreach.

“By my reading this is day 90 — the governor’s authority ended at day 30,” said Commissioner Brad Peck. “As far as I’m concerned, the county is open and I’d encourage people within the law and within the parameters of their own safety — we’re adults, we can make decisions — to behave accordingly.” 

With that, Commissioner Clint Didier made a motion to make the reopening official, saying that the governor’s order had now been “deemed unconstitutional.” 

The other two commissioners signed on, though Peck expressed his desire that the motion undergo a legal review.

“Barring evidence from anybody that says we can’t do this, I think we need to step up there and say it’s time,” Peck said.

But, per Inslee’s office, the vote was nothing more than symbolic. 

“They do not have the authority to do this,” Tara Lee, Inslee’s communication director, told TPM. “It is illegal.” 

At least one commissioner seems ready to challenge that stance. 

“We have a constitutional attorney right now and we are formulating a suit against the governor,” Didier told the local NBC affiliate KNDO Tuesday. “Commissioner Peck brought up the fact that beyond 30 days, the governor doesn’t have the ability to extend this emergency proclamation without the legislature’s approval.”

Peck, however, was quick to wash his hands of the litigation.

“I am NOT, nor is Franklin County, part of the litigation announced by Commissioner Didier,” he told TPM on Wednesday.

Didier’s possible legal action may be dead on arrival anyway. The crux of his argument seems to be that the legislature has not given its requisite approval to the governor’s order. In fact, the state House and Senate leaders gave Inslee approval for his extension until May 4. 

On the other side of the equation, a spokesperson for state Attorney General Bob Ferguson declined to say if legal action was being considered against the county commissioners.

The commissioners acted hot on the heels of another Franklin County official who also chafed under Inslee’s order. 

Sheriff J.D. Raymond published a letter on Facebook Monday declaring that he would not enforce the stay-at-home order in cases where it infringed on freedom of religion or the operation of privately owned businesses.

“Our governor has overstepped his constitutional powers and is trying to control us under the guise of protecting us,” he wrote. “He states that he is protecting us from the current pandemic but is simultaneously creating an economic crisis.”

Washington was one of the first states to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and now has 12,345 cases with 682 dead, per the state’s health department. Franklin County, population 95,222, has had 800 cases and four deaths so far.

Read the letter from Inslee’s lawyer here:

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
