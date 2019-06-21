Latest
news The Right-Wing Media

Ingraham Derides Reparations: ‘No Do-Overs,’ ‘We Won You Lost’

OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES - 2018/02/23: Laura Ingraham, American radio host, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) sponsored by the American Conservative Union held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
LightRocket via Getty Images
By
June 21, 2019 9:42 am

Fox News host Laura Ingraham addressed slavery reparations on her podcast Thursday, arguing that the entire world had been remade by “conquest” and that there are “no do-overs” despite liberals’ desire to live in a “fake world.”

“People would argue that the whole world, and I would, the whole world has been reshaped by people taking other people’s land,” Ingraham said. “It’s called conquest.”

“As Trump always says, ‘You don’t get do-overs. No do-overs, that’s it,'” she continued. “There was an argument, sometime, I think it was the 1980s. There was a quote, ‘you won, we lost, that’s that.’ Describing world politics, ‘we won, you lost, that’s that.’ That’s just the way it is.”

She later claimed that her words were being taken out of context.

She was citing a quote referring to a world reshaped by conquest, but was using the argument to bolster her position that reparations are “preposterous.”

Listen here:

Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates appeared before a House subcommittee to speak in favor of reparations on Thursday, sparking the conversation around the issue.

H/T The Daily Beast

