Latest
Medical workers attend a patient in an intensive care unit at a hospital for the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, Jun. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)
20 mins ago
UK Researchers Report Initial Evidence That Drug Can Improve COVID Survival
21 mins ago
Shaken! NYPD Finds No Wrongdoing In Alleged Shake Shack Milkshake Poisoning
46 mins ago
OSU Coach Pledges ‘Changes’ After Uproar Over Wearing OAN Shirt

Ingraham Accuses Fauci Of Being ‘Medical Deep State’ In New Ridiculous Conspiracy Theory

OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES - 2019/02/28: Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel, seen speaking during the American Conservative Union's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, MD. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, seen speaking during the American Conservative Union's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA... Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, seen speaking during the American Conservative Union's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 16, 2020 10:15 a.m.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham peddled a brand-new, baseless conspiracy theory on Monday night while attacking National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been at the forefront of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a monologue on her show, Ingraham railed against Fauci’s so-called “one-man effort to depress us all” after the doctor told the Telegraph in a interview on Sunday that he “would hope that we could get back to some degree of normality within a year or so, but I don’t think it’s this winter or fall.”

“The medical deep state strikes again,” Ingraham said with a snort.

The Fox host then gave President Donald Trump a pep talk on live television, saying that he and his campaign “should simply not react to any of this alarmist COVID drivel from here on out.”

“None of these people, sadly including Dr. Fauci, can be really taken all that seriously anymore given what we’ve seen,” she declared. “Because science, just like journalism and entertainment, has become obscenely politicized.”

Ingraham’s attack against the medical expert is a repackaged version of Trump allies’ notorious “deep state” conspiracy theory, which attempts to shield the President politically by claiming without evidence that the intelligence community is secretly working to undermine him.

Fauci has become a lightening rod for conservatives’ fury over his sobering, science-based reports and predictions on COVID-19, which contradict Trump’s blatantly political efforts to downplay the severity of the pandemic as his approval ratings sink.

Watch Ingraham below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30