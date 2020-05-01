Latest
4 hours ago
A Mysterious, COVID-Linked Surge In Heart Symptoms Has Forced Cardiologists To Adapt
5 hours ago
MO GOP Won’t Let Pandemic Stop Push For Anti-Immigrant Redistricting Overhaul
5 hours ago
How Profit and Incompetence Delayed N95 Masks While People Died at the VA

Infectious Diseases Experts Foresee COVID Reaching 60-70% Of Population In 2 Years

General view taken on April 03, 2020 of the temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients located at the Ifema convention and exhibition centre in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
May 1, 2020 3:23 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director at Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, had some bleak news about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

During an interview on CNN, Osterholm explained a report he and his colleagues at the university had released early in the day, which found that the virus will likely keep spreading for 18 to 24 months until it reaches the high threshold of COVID-19 cases needed to create a herd immunity.

“This is going to continue to do that until 60% or 70% of the population has been infected,” the doctor told CNN anchor Jim Sciutto.

Osterholm warned that the pandemic is a “rolling situation” throughout the world and that New York, which currently has the highest number of cases in the U.S. by far, won’t be the only area to suffer an explosion of infections.

“Expect many more New Yorks to occur,” he said. “It’s very likely they will.”

Watch Osterholm below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30