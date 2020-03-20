Indiana Governor Postpones May Presidential Primary

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed an executive order Friday pushing the state’s May 5 presidential primary to June 2, joining a growing group of governors who’ve postponed elections amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He said in the order that Secretary of State Connie Lawson had made known to him the “extreme difficulty” the state would face in holding the primary as scheduled while also complying with coronavirus guidance.

He, like many of his fellow governors, had already shuttered bars and restaurants in the state.

Indiana will now join the swelling rank of states that have pushed back their presidential primaries, including Maryland, Ohio, Kentucky, Connecticut, Louisiana and Georgia.

Indiana has 79 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, according to the state Department of Health.