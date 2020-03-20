Latest
Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, seen at the Gate of Death area ahead of the official ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi-German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II - Birkenau. On Monday, January 27, 2020, in Auschwitz II-Birkenau Concentration Camp, Oswiecim, Poland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto)
35 mins ago
Cuomo Orders All But Essential NY Workforce To Stay Home
2 hours ago
Most Renters Won’t Be Protected From Evictions Under Trump’s Plan
2 hours ago
Deadline To File Income Taxes Extended To July 15

Indiana Governor Postpones May Presidential Primary

on April 19, 2017 in East Chicago, Indiana.
EAST CHICAGO, IN - APRIL 19: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb addresses the media after meeting with former residents and taking a brief tour of the West Calumet Housing Complex with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on April... EAST CHICAGO, IN - APRIL 19: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb addresses the media after meeting with former residents and taking a brief tour of the West Calumet Housing Complex with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on April 19, 2017 in East Chicago, Indiana. All the residents of the complex were ordered to move by the East Chicago Housing Authority after the soil and many homes in the complex were found to contain high levels of lead. The area has been declared an EPA superfund site. This was Pruitt's first visit to a superfund site since being named the agency's administrator. The complex is scheduled for demolition. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 20, 2020 12:28 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed an executive order Friday pushing the state’s May 5 presidential primary to June 2, joining a growing group of governors who’ve postponed elections amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He said in the order that Secretary of State Connie Lawson had made known to him the “extreme difficulty” the state would face in holding the primary as scheduled while also complying with coronavirus guidance.

He, like many of his fellow governors, had already shuttered bars and restaurants in the state.

Indiana will now join the swelling rank of states that have pushed back their presidential primaries, including Maryland, Ohio, Kentucky, Connecticut, Louisiana and Georgia.

Indiana has 79 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, according to the state Department of Health.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: