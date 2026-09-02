In a Rare Move, Republican House Censures One of Their Own Over Conduct Toward Women

This story was originally reported by Mel Leonor Barclay of The 19th. Meet Mel and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy.

House lawmakers formally censured Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina over findings that he behaved inappropriately toward two women staffers, showering them with gifts and attention, including reciting poetry for one and giving each a personalized handgun.

The resolution was backed by members of both parties with overwhelming support. The vote marked a rare moment where a member of the party in power faced disciplinary action in the form of censure, and where that action stemmed from inappropriate conduct toward women. A censure doesn’t carry any practical consequences but is rare enough to show deep disapproval of the conduct among lawmakers. How and if Edwards will be punished would require a separate vote.

Edwards abandoned his reelection campaign last month amid growing attention on the accusations and details of his behavior.

The bipartisan House Ethics Committee found in August that Edwards had failed to “adhere to the spirit of rules prohibiting sexual harassment of and unwanted advances to House staffers.” The committee found that Edwards had directed “excessive attention” toward the young women, including writing and tearfully reciting a poem for one staffer, sending handwritten notes and gifts, and inviting or pressuring the staffers on social outings.

According to the committee, Edwards showered both staffers with gifts, including “jewelry totaling over $1,000, designer purses, guns, shoes, flowers, a laptop and cell phone, KitchenAid mixer, a robotic vacuum, vacations, tickets to performances, and one-on-one dinners.” The guns had personalized engravings, according to the committee’s report.

Edwards vehemently denies that he violated House rules. In comments on the House floor Tuesday ahead of the censure vote, Edwards apologized to the two staff members, but disputed that he had sexually harassed them.

“I’m sorry that my actions, my judgment or the way that I expressed a friendship ever put either of you in an uncomfortable position,” Edwards said. “Regret is not an admission of sexual harassment. I can acknowledge poor judgment, regret about the discomfort some of my actions may have caused, and apologize to those who were hurt by this episode while still disputing a conclusion that the evidence simply does not support.”

The censure vote came amid an ongoing campaign by women lawmakers from both parties urging Congress to clamp down on sexual misconduct among lawmakers and staffers. The censure vote taking place on the House’s first full day back after the summer recess and just weeks before Election Day puts a strong spotlight on sexual harassment and workplace misconduct toward women.

Edwards is one of four congressmen this year who will leave their seats after facing accusations of misconduct against women.

Republican voters in Florida rejected Rep. Cory Mills’ reelection bid last month after he faced allegations that he assaulted a woman and threatened to publicize nude videos of a former girlfriend, among other possible misconduct. He has denied wrongdoing.

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas resigned in April after facing accusations of sexual coercion involving a staffer; Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California resigned on the same day after facing accusations of sexual assault. Both men were facing expulsion when they resigned. Gonzales admitted to the affair and called it a “lapse in judgment.” Swalwell has said the allegations against him are false.

Heading into November, Republicans will be defending a fifth congressman accused of misconduct against women: Rep. Max Miller, who represents Ohio’s 7th Congressional District, is facing serious allegations of domestic violence against his ex-wife and young daughter. Miller continues to vehemently deny the accusations of abuse, but the scandal has given Democrats an opening in a previously safe Republican district.