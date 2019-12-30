Latest
on August 14, 2018 in Janesville, Wisconsin.
9 mins ago
In Wisconsin, 200,000 Voters Hang In The Balance While Commission Is Deadlocked
57 mins ago
Hanukkah Stabber Faces Multiple Federal Hate Crimes Charges
2 hours ago
Really? Obama, Trump Tied As 2019’s Most Admired Man In Gallup Survey

Immigration Hardliner Cuccinelli Focuses On Hanukkah Stabber’s ‘Illegal Alien’ Parent

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Director, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Department of Homeland Security testifies during House Oversight subcommittee hearing on deportation of cri... UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Director, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Department of Homeland Security testifies during House Oversight subcommittee hearing on deportation of critically ill children on Capitol Hill on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 30, 2019 1:24 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security on Monday tweeted, and then deleted, a comment tying the mass stabbing of Orthodox Jews on Saturday night to former President Ronald Reagan’s immigration law.

“The attacker is the US Citizen son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants,” Ken Cuccunelli tweeted. “Apparently, American values did not take hold among this entire family, at least this one violent, and apparently bigoted, son.”

The Department of Homeland Security didn’t respond to a request for comment about the tweet. TPM couldn’t verify Cuccinelli’s claim about the parent of alleged stabber Grafton Thomas.

Within an hour, it had been scrubbed from Cuccinelli’s Twitter page.

The DHS official, an immigration hardliner, has never been confirmed by the U.S. Senate and served as acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services before being elevated to his current role as acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security. He now holds both titles.

Monday did not mark the fist time Cuccinelli has criticized the 1986 Reagan administration law that, among other things, granted amnesty to millions of undocumented immigrants.

During his unsuccessful 2013 campaign for governor of Virginia, Cuccinelli said he supported immigration legislation “where everybody knows the rules and what they’re going to be and does it without amnesty, so we don’t repeat the 1986 problem again,” Mother Jones reported at the time.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: