Illinois GOPer Gets Kicked Out Of Chamber For Refusing To Wear A Mask

(Screenshot: WGN News/YouTube)
By
|
May 21, 2020 11:58 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Illinois state House lawmakers voted to remove state Rep. Darren Bailey (R) from the building on Wednesday after he refused to adhere to the House’s mask requirement amid COVID-19.

The ejection was bipartisan; several Republicans were among the 81 votes in favor of booting out their GOP colleague against 27 opposing votes.

Under the House’s rule, Bailey will not be allowed to stay in the chamber until he starts wearing a mask.

“We cannot ignore nor compromise the health and safety of every member in the General Assembly, their family members, and every one of our staffers who work tirelessly for us,” House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R) said, according to NBC Chicago.

Prior to his removal, Bailey had spoken against the requirement in a speech on the House floor.

“Friends, enough is enough. You want to send me or anyone else out these doors today, I understand. Go right ahead,” he said. “But know this, that if you do that, you’re silencing millions of voices of people who have had enough.”

The Republican lawmaker, who had also declined to take a COVID-19 test before entering the chamber, brushed off concerns that his actions may cause his staff or coworkers to catch the virus during an interview with the Capitol Bureau on Wednesday.

“How on earth would you be able to pinpoint that onto anyone?” he asked.

Bailey did not return TPM’s call.

