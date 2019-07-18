Latest
on January 24, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.
8 mins ago
Iowa Governor Insists Official’s Love For Tupac Isn’t What Got Him Fired
25 mins ago
Cummings Shreds Acting DHS Chief Over Child Migrant Centers: ‘They Are Human Beings!’
2 hours ago
Today’s 5 Biggest Reveals About Donald Trump’s Porn Star Hush Money Scheme
news

Omar Unleashes On Trump After ‘Send Her Back’ Chants: ‘I Believe He Is Fascist’

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
July 18, 2019 1:43 pm

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) slammed President Donald Trump on Thursday, calling him a “fascist” in wake of his rally attendees chanting “send her back” while Trump ranted about the Muslim congresswoman’s so-called “anti-Semitism.”

“We have said this President is racist. We have condemned his racist remarks,” Omar told reporters. “I believe he is fascist.”

“I want to remind people that this is what this President and his supporters have done to our country that is supposed to be a country where we allow democratic debate and dissent to take place,” she added. “And so this is not about me. This is about us fighting for what this country truly should be.”

During Trump’s reelection rally on Wednesday night, the crowd responded to his rant about Omar with racist chants of “send her back!”

Though Trump claimed on Thursday that he “was not happy” with the chants and that he tried to stop the chants by “speaking very quickly,” in reality the President stood silently and let the chants continue for 10 seconds until they died down.

Omar initially responded to the chants shortly after the rally via Twitter, posting a photo of herself presiding over the House floor captioned “I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal!” and a quote by Maya Angelou.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: