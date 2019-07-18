Omar Unleashes On Trump After ‘Send Her Back’ Chants: ‘I Believe He Is Fascist’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) slammed President Donald Trump on Thursday, calling him a “fascist” in wake of his rally attendees chanting “send her back” while Trump ranted about the Muslim congresswoman’s so-called “anti-Semitism.”

“We have said this President is racist. We have condemned his racist remarks,” Omar told reporters. “I believe he is fascist.”

“I want to remind people that this is what this President and his supporters have done to our country that is supposed to be a country where we allow democratic debate and dissent to take place,” she added. “And so this is not about me. This is about us fighting for what this country truly should be.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to "Send her back" chants: I believe Trump is "fascist" pic.twitter.com/EmDL9iL5SG — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 18, 2019

During Trump’s reelection rally on Wednesday night, the crowd responded to his rant about Omar with racist chants of “send her back!”

Though Trump claimed on Thursday that he “was not happy” with the chants and that he tried to stop the chants by “speaking very quickly,” in reality the President stood silently and let the chants continue for 10 seconds until they died down.

Omar initially responded to the chants shortly after the rally via Twitter, posting a photo of herself presiding over the House floor captioned “I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal!” and a quote by Maya Angelou.

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise. -Maya Angelou https://t.co/46jcXSXF0B — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019