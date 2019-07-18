Latest
on January 24, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.
46 mins ago
Iowa Governor Insists Official’s Love For Tupac Isn’t What Got Him Fired
1 hour ago
Cummings Shreds Acting DHS Chief Over Child Migrant Centers: ‘They Are Human Beings!’
3 hours ago
Today’s 5 Biggest Reveals About Donald Trump’s Porn Star Hush Money Scheme
news

‘Welcome Home, Ilhan!’ Omar Greeted With Cheering Crowd After Return To Minnesota

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 07: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., attends a rally on the East Front of the Capitol with groups including United We Dream, calling on Congress to defund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Thursday, February 7, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
July 18, 2019 7:26 pm

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) got something of a hero’s welcome the moment she arrived back to her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday evening.

When Omar stepped out of the airport doors, she was greeted with signs and a cheering crowd welcoming her return.

“Welcome home, Ilhan! Welcome home, Ilhan!” the crowd chanted.

A smiling Omar can be seen making her way through the crowd throughout the chants.

KSTP-TV reporter Tom Hauser also posted a video of the congresswoman’s arrival:

The chants seemed to be a show of support in response to President Donald Trump’s rally, during which not only did Trump repeatedly attacked Omar but also his supporters chanted “send her home.” Trump did nothing to quell the racist chanting, only speaking after the chants had died down a full ten seconds later (Trump later claimed he “was not happy” with the chanting).

The day after the rally, Omar told reporters, “I believe he is fascist.”

“I want to remind people that this is what this President and his supporters have done to our country that is supposed to be a country where we allow democratic debate and dissent to take place,” she said.

Democratic leaders have expressed concern about Omar’s safety in wake of Trump’s escalating attacks against one of the first Muslim women to be elected in Congress (and the first woman to wear a hijab).

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: