Idaho GOP Moves To Falsely Declare Biden’s Presidency Illegitimate

A man with worn cowboy boots attends a GOP event featuring Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin (R) in Shelly, Idaho. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
By
|
July 15, 2022 10:01 a.m.

The Idaho Republican Party is about to follow in its Texas counterpart’s footsteps – and then take it several steps further.

During its three-day convention in Twin Falls, which began on Thursday, the Idaho GOP will vote on adopting a resolution that falsely claims President Joe Biden didn’t really win the 2020 election and refers to Biden as “acting president.”

Per the Associated Press, the language of the resolution is almost identical to that used by the Texas GOP, whose resolution that was approved last month declares: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 presidential election; and we hold that acting president Joseph Robinette Biden was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.”

But Idaho’s version is reportedly even more extreme.

Not only does it assert that Biden’s victory was illegitimate, it also includes a blatant lie claiming that Republicans’ sham 2020 election audits in Wisconsin and Arizona found evidence of fraud, which they absolutely have not.

The Texas GOP’s resolution hasn’t inspired just Idaho Republicans: County GOP committees in Arizona (Maricopa County), Wisconsin (Langlade County) and Montana (Ravalli and Lewis and Clark Counties) are either considering or have already passed similar platforms denying the 2020 election results.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
