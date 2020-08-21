Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Campaign Fails To Produce Evidence Of Voter Fraud In PA Lawsuit
2 hours ago
McCarthy Denounces QAnon: There Is ‘No Place’ For Conspiracy Theory In GOP
2 hours ago
Is Your State Ready For The Pandemic Election? A Look At GA, MI, PA, TX, and WI

ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

By TPM Staff
|
August 21, 2020 5:12 p.m.

Postmaster General In The Hot Seat

  • Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced on Tuesday that he would pause his aggressive overhaul of the U.S. Postal Service until after the election, amid an outcry that changes at the agency would hamper mail-in voting in the November election.
  • But a former deputy postmaster general told reporters that he was skeptical of DeJoy’s assurances.
  • After a call with DeJoy on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that the postal service chief did not plan to replace the famous blue mail collection boxes that have been removed in some parts of the country. She added that DeJoy did not offer a plan for “adequate overtime” to ensure the timely delivery of mail.
  • DeJoy appeared Friday before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, where he assured lawmakers that the postal service will still prioritize mail-in ballots, even if they didn’t carry first-class postage.
  • However, DeJoy said he did not plan to reinstate high-volume mail sorting machines, confirming that those that had been decommissioned will remain so.
  • Catch up on all the key moments from DeJoy’s testimony here.

Another Ex-Trump Official Hit With Federal Charges

The Democratic Virtual Convention

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30