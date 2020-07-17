Latest
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2020/07/14: Graffiti saying Justice for Vauhxx, Make racists afraid again seen on the causeway near the McCord property where Vauhxx Booker was assaulted on the 4th of July at Monroe Lake.The Indiana Department of Natural Resources released its investigation into a July 4th incident and recommended charges against several, including Booker. Booker, who is Black, says he was the victim of an attempted lynching. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
57 mins ago
Indiana Prosecutor Charges Two Men After Alleged Attempted Lynching
1 hour ago
Esper Effectively Bans Confederate Flags On Military Property With New Flag Rules
3 hours ago
Report: Trump Likely To Ban Census From Counting Undocumented Immigrants

ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

By TPM Staff
|
July 17, 2020 5:27 p.m.

White House’s Misguided Campaign Against Fauci

Just Wear A Dang Mask!

Trump To The Rescue For Gun-Toting St. Louis Couple?

  • St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner slammed President Trump and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) on Tuesday for attempting to meddle in a case involving a couple who waved their guns at a crowd of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters.
  • “Today, both the Governor and Donald Trump came after me for doing my job and investigating a case,” Gardner said in a statement.
  • On Thursday, a lawyer representing the couple told TPM that he had been in contact with the White House amid Gardner’s investigation.
  • “I’ve been in direct contact with the (White House) chief of staff,” Watkins said when asked if he had heard from the White House regarding the investigation.

Is this feature useful? Let us know

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30