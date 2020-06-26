Latest
23 mins ago
Judge Orders That Roger Stone Surrender To Prison By July 14
CAPITOL HILL, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES - 2013/06/01: Supreme Court Building, eastern facade. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2 hours ago
SCOTUS Rebuffs Dems’ Request To Expand TX Absentee Voting Ahead Of July Primary
4 hours ago
Trump Cancels NJ Golf Club Getaway Amid Guv’s Travel Restrictions

ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

By TPM Staff
|
June 26, 2020 5:24 p.m.

TPM Gets Results!

 

The U.S. Is Losing Its Fight Against The Coronavirus

  • The U.S. hit a grim milestone more than three months into the pandemic: A new daily record for new coronavirus cases.
  • CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told reporters on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is likely 10 times higher than reported.
  • Texas reversed course on its reopening as cases surge in the state. Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to be closed and restaurant capacity to be significantly curtailed.
  • A day earlier, Abbott announced a pause on moving to further reopening phases.

 

The Messy Firing Of The U.S. Attorney In NYC

  • We learned more this week about Attorney General Bill Barr’s messy firing of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that ahead of Barr’s shocking late-night announcement of Berman’s ouster, Berman clashed with DOJ leadership over a critical letter the department wanted to send to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
  • The White House made a surprising admission over Berman’s firing. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that Berman was pushed out because his successor, current SEC Chair Jay Clayton, wanted to live in New York City. Before joining the Trump administration, Clayton was a longtime corporate lawyer in NYC.
  • Clayton, for his part, would not vow to recuse himself from cases involving the President if he is confirmed.

 

Is this feature useful? Let us know

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30