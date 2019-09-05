Icelandic Prez Trolls Pence With Pride Bracelet During Meeting Surrounded By Pride Flags

Iceland has something to say about Vice President Mike Pence’s infamously anti-LGBTQ beliefs.

Pence arrived at Höfði house in Reykjavík for a meeting with Icelandic President Guðni Jóhannesson on Thursday–and was greeted with a host of Pride flags planted near the surrounding buildings.

so at his stop at Höfði (house where Reagan-Gorbachev summit in Reykjavík occurred), @vp was met by this not-so-subtle display and then the mayor said he grieved the loss of the INF treaty that emerged from the summit but was recently withdrawn from by the trump administration pic.twitter.com/89P8nQmupc — Justin Sink (@justinsink) September 4, 2019

“We just felt the need to celebrate diversity today and wanted to show that by flying the flags,” a company executive of Advania, a firm that owns one of the buildings, told Iceland Monitor.

It didn’t stop there: Jóhannesson was seen wearing a rainbow bracelet during his photo op with Pence.

also, Iceland‘s President Jóhannesson wore a rainbow bracelet (as he did while meeting with Putin) during photo op with Pence today pic.twitter.com/kCAUzUiafo — Justin Sink (@justinsink) September 4, 2019

Iceland’s first lady, Eliza Reid, sported a similar bracelet during the vice president’s visit.