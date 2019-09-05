Icelandic Prez Trolls Pence With Pride Bracelet During Meeting Surrounded By Pride Flags

Latest
on June 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a conference. (Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
September 5, 2019 7:11 pm
Iceland has something to say about Vice President Mike Pence’s infamously anti-LGBTQ beliefs.

Pence arrived at Höfði house in Reykjavík for a meeting with Icelandic President Guðni Jóhannesson on Thursday–and was greeted with a host of Pride flags planted near the surrounding buildings.

“We just felt the need to celebrate diversity today and wanted to show that by flying the flags,” a company executive of Advania, a firm that owns one of the buildings, told Iceland Monitor.

It didn’t stop there: Jóhannesson was seen wearing a rainbow bracelet during his photo op with Pence.

Iceland’s first lady, Eliza Reid, sported a similar bracelet during the vice president’s visit.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
