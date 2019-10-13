Hunter Biden To Resign From Board Of Chinese Firm At The Center Of Trump’s False Claims

Latest
By
|
October 13, 2019 11:09 am
2020 candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, pledged on Sunday to resign from the board of the Chinese equity firm at the heart of President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theory about the Bidens’ alleged corruption.

Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, announced in a Medium post Biden’s decision to step down from the board of BHR (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company.

“Hunter intends to resign from the BHR board of directors on or by October 31, 2019,” he wrote.

Mesires also denied Trump and his allies’ false claim that Biden had been making “millions” from his ties to the firm with help from his father’s position as vice president at the time.

“To date, Hunter has not received any compensation for being on BHR’s board of directors,” Mesires wrote. “He has not received any return on his investment; there have been no distributions to BHR shareholders since Hunter obtained his equity interest.”

Trump called on China to investigate Biden’s business dealings in early October, further fueling the House impeachment inquiry into Trump’s attempts to push foreign governments to investigate his top 2020 rival and his family.

Cristina Cabrera
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
