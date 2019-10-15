Hunter Biden Says Joining Ukraine Gas Board Was ‘Mistake,’ But Not ‘Ethical Lapse’

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12: WFP USA Board Chair Hunter Biden speaks during the World Food Program USA's 2016 McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at the Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Kris Connor/WireImage)
By
|
October 15, 2019 7:59 am
Speaking out for the first time since fabricated allegations about his involvement in a Ukrainian gas company formed the basis of a foreign pressure campaign by President Trump, Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, said there was no “ethical lapse” in his decision to join the board of Burisma Holdings.

Hunter Biden said he did not speak with his father about his decision to the join Burisma’s board when Joe Biden was vice president, beyond Joe Biden telling him “I hope you know what you’re doing.” Hunter Biden admitted that it may have been a mistake to join the board and said he would not take on any other board leadership positions “when” his father becomes president.

“Did I make a mistake? Maybe in the grand scheme of things, ya, but did I make a mistake based on some ethical lapse? Absolutely not,” Hunter Biden said.

The fabricated allegations against Hunter and Joe Biden that Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani have been spreading formed the basis of their push to get the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens. That request is at the center of the House’s impeachment probe against President Trump.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
