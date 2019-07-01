Hunter Biden Hits Trump Over Investigation Threats: ‘F*ck You, Mr. President’

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and 2020 candidate Joe Biden, has a few simple words on President Donald Trump’s threats to investigate him: “Fuck you, Mr. President.”

In a New Yorker profile published on Monday, Hunter Biden detailed his response to Trump’s push for the Justice Department to investigate his ties to a Ukrainian energy company.

After noticing a helicopter flying near his wife’s apartment, Biden said that he told his wife, “I don’t care. Fuck you, Mr. President. Here I am, living my life.”

Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have attempted to smear Joe Biden by claiming he used his power as vice president to shut down an investigation into a Ukrainian company at which Hunter Biden served on the board.

Trump told Politico in May that he believed it would be “appropriate” to ask Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate Hunter and Joe Biden.

The Ukrainian government said that it wasn’t investigating the Biden family, even though Giuliani had been pushing them to do so (the lawyer told the New York Times that such an investigation would provide information that would be “very, very helpful to my client.”).

Giuliani also planned to travel to Ukraine to dig up dirt on Hunter from a former diplomat, then abruptly cancelled the trip.