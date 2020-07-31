Latest
41 mins ago
Stephen Miller Falsely Claims Voter Identity Is Not Confirmed For Mail-In Ballots
54 mins ago
Dems Subpoena Pompeo In Probe Of Senate GOP Biden-Ukraine Disinfo Campaign
William P. Barr, who was was appointed by United States President George H.W. Bush to be the 77th US Attorney General, testifies before the US Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on November 12, 1991.Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP
3 hours ago
Bill Barr Has Done This Before

Huh? Trump Now Says He Wants Election Day Moved Up

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on July 20, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
July 31, 2020 2:07 p.m.

So, which is it?

President Donald Trump stood by his push to change the date of the 2020 election on Friday, but apparently he now wants it moved in the opposite direction.

During a press availability at the White House, Trump rambled on about how absentee ballots are “actually very good” while mail-in ballots are “a disaster,” even though they’re functionally the same thing given that absentee ballots are submitted … by mail.

Regardless, the President claimed voting by mail means Americans are “never going to know what the real result of an election is” (elections officials and experts have not found any indication that mail-in voting systems cause election fraud) and that it would take too long to count the vote.

“I wish we would move it up, okay?” Trump told reporters. “Move it up.”

He also baselessly claimed that Russia and China will “be able to forge ballots,” an argument Attorney General Bill Barr has also tried to make while also admitting he did not have evidence to back it up.

Watch Trump below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30