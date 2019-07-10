Fox’s Howie Kurtz Hops On The Megan Rapinoe Bashing Bandwagon

Fox News’ Howie Kurtz thinks the only “appropriate” issue for the world famous athlete Megan Rapinoe to tackle is equal pay.

Hopping on the same Rapinoe-bashing train that some conservative commentators have been riding since the U.S. Women’s National Team won the World Cup over the weekend, Kurtz made the tired “shut up and dribble” complaint regarding Rapinoe, an openly gay athlete who has been outspoken about kneeling for the National Anthem and the harm the Trump administration has done to LGBT rights.

“I think it’s great, it had the potential to be this wonderful, unifying moment for the country,” Kurtz said during an appearance Wednesday on Fox News. “But she has been constantly giving interview dissing Donald Trump, dissing the White house, dissing the National Anthem. I think that is a shame.”

“The only issue I’ve heard from her, Howie, is equal pay. What are the other issues?” Bill Hemmer, co-host of “America’s Newsroom,” asked.

“Fight for equal pay with the men because the women have done really well and that is an issue I think is perfectly appropriate for her to push,” he said. “She is very liberal and she can’t stand this president and she is using this platform, I’m sorry to say this, to in some ways mar or spoil or tar what could have been a great unifying day for America.”