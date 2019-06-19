Fox Pundit Can’t Stand That Cable Nets Didn’t Air All Of Trump’s Campaign Rally

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz, who is no stranger to defending members of the Trump clan, took great issue with the cable networks that didn’t air President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff rally live in its entirety Tuesday night.

Kurtz particularly took aim at CNN and MSNBC for their “lack of class.”

“Fox News carried the whole thing live, but MSNBC didn’t deign to cover a minute of President Trump kicking off his reelection campaign and CNN took two or three minutes and dumped out of it,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz went on to say that the move to not air the entire rally, which rehashed many of the same themes as his 2016 campaign, is “playing into what [former White House Chief Strategist] Steve Bannon called acting like the opposition party.”

“It seems fundamentally unfair and raises questions how they’ll cover this entire campaign,” Kurtz said.

Watch Kurtz take aim at CNN and MSNBC below: