House Subpoenas Indicted Giuliani Pals Fruman And Parnas

House Democrats subpoenaed two Rudy Giuliani associates tied to the Ukraine pressure campaign Thursday, shortly after news broke that they were arrested on campaign finance charges a day earlier.

According to the letter Thursday addressed to lawyer John Dowd, the subpoenas for documents from Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman are being collected as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry.

The House Democrats set a deadline of Oct. 16 for the pair to produce the requested documents. The letter also told Dowd to “expect your clients to appear to testify about these matters at a later date.”

House Democrats concluded the letter by stating that Parnas and Fruman are private citizens who “may not evade requests from Congress for documents and information necessary” to conduct the impeachment inquiry.

“They are required by law to comply with the enclosed subpoenas,” House Democrats wrote. “They are not exempted from this requirement merely because they happen to work with Mr. Giuliani, and they may not defy congressional subpoenas merely because President Trump has chosen the path of denial, defiance, and obstruction.”

Read the House Democrats’ letter below: