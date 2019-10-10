Latest
8 mins ago
Where Does Pete Sessions Fit Into The Indictment Of Rudy’s Cronies?
39 mins ago
The Sleazy Marijuana Plot Buried In The Explosive Indictment Of Giuliani’s Associates
on May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Fox News: Giuliani Thinks Associates’ Arrests Tied To His Ukraine Scheme

House Subpoenas Indicted Giuliani Pals Fruman And Parnas

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, attends the Conference on Iran on May 5, 2018. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
By
|
October 10, 2019 12:51 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Democrats subpoenaed two Rudy Giuliani associates tied to the Ukraine pressure campaign Thursday, shortly after news broke that they were arrested on campaign finance charges a day earlier.

According to the letter Thursday addressed to lawyer John Dowd, the subpoenas for documents from Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman are being collected as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry.

The House Democrats set a deadline of Oct. 16 for the pair to produce the requested documents. The letter also told Dowd to “expect your clients to appear to testify about these matters at a later date.”

House Democrats concluded the letter by stating that Parnas and Fruman are private citizens who “may not evade requests from Congress for documents and information necessary” to conduct the impeachment inquiry.

“They are required by law to comply with the enclosed subpoenas,” House Democrats wrote. “They are not exempted from this requirement merely because they happen to work with Mr. Giuliani, and they may not defy congressional subpoenas merely because President Trump has chosen the path of denial, defiance, and obstruction.”

Read the House Democrats’ letter below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: