Latest
2 hours ago ago
DC Cop To Insurrectionist Assailant Who Later Called Himself ‘Stupid’: Yes, You’re Stupid
3 hours ago ago
If Roe Is Overturned, Abortion Will Be Near Instantly Illegal In A Third Of The States
3 hours ago ago
Trump Butts Into Ohio Sen Race To Do Preemptive 2024 Damage Control

House And Senate Leaders Say They’ve Reached Deal To Avert Shutdown

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) leaves the Senate Republican lunch in the Capitol on Nov. 5, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
December 2, 2021 10:17 a.m.

Democrats and Republicans in both chambers have settled on an agreement on a spending bill that would keep the government open through mid-February, according to party leaders.

House Appropriations Committee chair Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) said on Thursday morning that the deal “allows the appropriations process to move forward toward a final funding agreement which addresses the needs of the American people.”

Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Richard Shelby (R-AL) signaled his approval.

“I’m pleased that we have finally reached an agreement on the continuing resolution,” Shelby said, adding that now lawmakers “must get serious” about completing the bills for fiscal year 2022.

Now the proposal can be brought to the House floor on Thursday as the Friday deadline looms closer. However, the bill faces serious turbulence in the Senate, where several Republicans threaten to hold it hostage to force Democrats to defund President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate. While such a move would not block the plan indefinitely, it could delay its passing for days.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: