Impeachment Clears Last Major Procedural Hurdle Before Final Vote

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 17: Vice President Mike Pence leaves the Senate Policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi(D-CA) walks to the House floor at the US Capitol, while the House readies for a historic vote on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.
By
|
December 18, 2019 11:57 a.m.
The House of Representatives took a major procedural step Wednesday morning, setting the stage for a historic impeachment vote against President Trump later in the day.

By a 228-197 vote, the House adopted the rules that will dictate how the House will go about voting to impeach President Trump, with the final votes likely happening Wednesday evening.

The rule provides for six hours of debate on the two impeachment articles. It also sets up votes on each individual article of impeachment the House Judiciary Committee transmitted to the House floor: one alleging Trump abused his power in his Ukraine pressure gambit, and one alleging he obstructed Congress’ investigation into the matter.

Additionally the rule gives House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the authority to select House impeachment managers, who will be presenting the House’s case to the Senate when the impeachment trial begins next year.

“If a president undermining our national security and using the federal government for his own selfish personal gain is not impeachable conduct, then, madam speaker, I don’t know what is,” Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) said in floor remarks ahead of the votes.

His Republican counterpart, ranking member Tom Cole (R-OK), said the House was heading to a “deeply partisan vote” after an”unfair, rushed process.”

