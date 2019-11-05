House Requests Deposition From Mick Mulvaney

The House committees overseeing the impeachment inquiry requested deposition from acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, outlining in a letter sent Tuesday that they believe Mulvaney has “first-hand knowledge” of President’s Trump Ukraine pressure campaign.

In a letter signed by the Democratic heads of the House Oversight, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees, the Democrats requested Mulvaney appear before the committees on Friday at 9 a.m. ET to discuss whether he “played a central role in President Trump’s attempt to coerce Ukraine into launching his desired political investigations by withholding nearly $400 million in vital security assistance from Ukraine.”

House members also raised the disastrous press conference that Mulvaney led last month in which he openly admitted there was a quid pro quo to Trump request for investigations into his political rivals, before completely walking back the statement hours later.

“Despite your subsequent attempts to walk-back this clear admission, your statements to the American public on October 17 were nothing less than a televised confession that President Trump’s order to freeze Ukraine security assistance was explicitly linked to Ukraine pursuing investigations as part of an effort to bolster the President’s 2020 re-election campaign,” the letter said.

The White House did not immediately return TPM’s request for comment on whether Mulvaney intends to comply with the request.

Read the full letter to Mulvaney below: