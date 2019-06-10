House Oversight Will Vote To Hold Barr, Ross In Contempt On Wednesday

The House Oversight Committee announced on Monday evening that it will vote to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt on Wednesday in the Census citizenship question case.

House Oversight Chair Elijah Cummings (D-MD) made good on his warning to Barr and Ross after they refused to comply with the committee’s subpoenas in its investigation into the Trump administration’s move to add a citizenship question to the Census.

“President Trump declared to the entire country that he is fighting all the subpoenas—even when they are bipartisan and seek information on matters as critical as the Census,” Cummings said in a statement. “The Trump Administration has demonstrated repeatedly that it is willing to disregard the Constitution, defy decades of clear precedent, and invent frivolous new arguments to delay and obstruct Congress’ oversight authority, and Attorney General Barr and Secretary Ross are complicit in this cover-up.”

The committee had given Barr and Ross a deadline of June 6 to provide 11 documents on the decision to add the question, along with a full testimony from Justice Department official John Gore.

Read the committee’s resolution and Cummings’ full statement below:

Cummings’ statement: