Latest
26 mins ago
Superseding Indictment ‘Likely’ In Parnas Case, Prosecutors Say
1 hour ago
Collins Accuses Nadler Of Pursuing ‘Impeachment Without Any Evidence’
2 hours ago
Duncan Hunter Announces He Will Plead Guilty In Criminal Campaign Finance Case

House Judiciary Announces Witnesses For Its First Impeachment Hearing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks to reporters after attending an event in Manhattan on March 25, 2019 in New York City. Nadler said yesterday that his ... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks to reporters after attending an event in Manhattan on March 25, 2019 in New York City. Nadler said yesterday that his committee will call Attorney General William Barr to testify now that special counsel Robert Mueller has completed his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 2, 2019 4:30 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The House Judiciary Committee announced Monday the four witnesses, all law professors, who will be testifying at the committee’s first impeachment hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The hearing is titled “The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment.”

Here are the witnesses:

Noah Feldman
Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law and Director, Julis-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law
Harvard Law School

Pamela S. Karlan
Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law and Co-Director, Supreme Court Litigation Clinic
Stanford Law School

Michael Gerhardt
Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence
The University of North Carolina School of Law

Jonathan Turley
J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law
The George Washington University Law School

The White House declined an opportunity to participate in the hearing.

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: