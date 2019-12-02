House Judiciary Announces Witnesses For Its First Impeachment Hearing

The House Judiciary Committee announced Monday the four witnesses, all law professors, who will be testifying at the committee’s first impeachment hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.
The hearing is titled “The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment.”
Here are the witnesses:
Noah Feldman
Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law and Director, Julis-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law
Harvard Law School
Pamela S. Karlan
Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law and Co-Director, Supreme Court Litigation Clinic
Stanford Law School
Michael Gerhardt
Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence
The University of North Carolina School of Law
Jonathan Turley
J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law
The George Washington University Law School
The White House declined an opportunity to participate in the hearing.