House Judiciary Announces Witnesses For Its First Impeachment Hearing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks to reporters after attending an event in Manhattan on March 25, 2019 in New York City. Nadler said yesterday that his ...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks to reporters after attending an event in Manhattan on March 25, 2019 in New York City. Nadler said yesterday that his committee will call Attorney General William Barr to testify now that special counsel Robert Mueller has completed his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS