House Judiciary Says Trump Committed ‘Multiple Federal Crimes’ In Report On Impeachment

The House Judiciary Committee alleges President Trump committed multiple federal crimes, including bribery and wire fraud, in its report on impeachment, filed early Monday.

The report, written by committee staff, was filed to the House Rules Committee and claims that Trump spent months attempting to pressure a foreign power to interfere in the 2020 election. It outlines the basis for the two articles of impeachment the committee voted on last week– abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Put simply, President Trump’s own words reveal that he solicited a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The President did so for his own political gain, rather than for foreign policy reasons,” the report says. “The testimony of experienced, expert officials in his own administration—including several of his own appointees—reveal that the President used his official powers as leverage to pressure a vulnerable strategic partner to do his bidding. And every indication, every piece of evidence, supports that the President will abuse his power again.”

The report comes with a recommendation that the Senate remove President Trump from office. It’s filing comes just one day before the Rules Committee formally considers the articles of impeachment and two days before the full House is likely to vote on impeachment.

Read the full report below: