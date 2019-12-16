Latest
13 hours ago
Schumer Asks McConnell To Subpoena Mulvaney And Bolton In Senate Trial
15 hours ago
Latest Fox News Poll Shows 50 Percent Of Voters Want Trump Impeached And Removed
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 09: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) speaks about protecting students from sexual preditors during a news conference on Capitol Hill, September 9, 2014 in Washington, DC. Sen Toomey and other members of Congress called on the U.S. Senate to pass H.R.2083, the Protecting Students from Sexual and Violent Predators Act of 2013. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
16 hours ago
GOP Senator: It’d Be ‘Extremely Inappropriate’ To Immediately Shoot Down Impeachment In Senate

House Judiciary Says Trump Committed ‘Multiple Federal Crimes’ In Report On Impeachment

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., votes yes on the second article of impeachment as the House Judiciary Committee holds a public hearing to vote on the two ... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., votes yes on the second article of impeachment as the House Judiciary Committee holds a public hearing to vote on the two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill December 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. The articles charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House Democrats claim that Trump posed a 'clear and present danger' to national security and the 2020 election based on his dealings with Ukraine. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 16, 2019 7:51 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The House Judiciary Committee alleges President Trump committed multiple federal crimes, including bribery and wire fraud, in its report on impeachment, filed early Monday.

The report, written by committee staff, was filed to the House Rules Committee and claims that Trump spent months attempting to pressure a foreign power to interfere in the 2020 election. It outlines the basis for the two articles of impeachment the committee voted on last week– abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Put simply, President Trump’s own words reveal that he solicited a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The President did so for his own political gain, rather than for foreign policy reasons,” the report says. “The testimony of experienced, expert officials in his own administration—including several of his own appointees—reveal that the President used his official powers as leverage to pressure a vulnerable strategic partner to do his bidding. And every indication, every piece of evidence, supports that the President will abuse his power again.”

The report comes with a recommendation that the Senate remove President Trump from office. It’s filing comes just one day before the Rules Committee formally considers the articles of impeachment and two days before the full House is likely to vote on impeachment.

Read the full report below:

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: