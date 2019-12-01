House Judiciary Republican Says Mulvaney And Bolton Should ‘Absolutely’ Testify

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, asserted on Sunday that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton ought to testify in the committee’s upcoming impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“If the courts rule in the future that senior officials like John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney could testify, do you believe they should?” ABC News host Martha Raddatz asked McClintock during an interview on “This Week.”

“Absolutely,” the Republican lawmaker replied. “And in fact, yeah, it would be to the President’s advantage to have them testify now.”

“But of course he has to weigh that against the enormous catastrophic damage that would do to the doctrine of executive privilege that assures that when policy is being developed within the administration, those discussions are unfettered, are candid, are thinking outside of the box,” he added. “That’s why the doctrine of executive privilege exists.”

McClintock also suggested it was in Trump’s interest to have his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, testify in front of the committee.

“Again, I think more information is better than less in every aspect of an inquiry and the adversarial process is very important to test what’s true and what’s not,” he said.

Bolton and Mulvaney have declined to comply with the House impeachment investigation thus far. Bolton has filed a lawsuit to allow the court to decide whether he should follow the White House’s order to ignore investigators’ request to testify, and the hearing for the case is scheduled for December 10.

Mulvaney attempted to latch onto Bolton’s lawsuit, then gave up on the effort several days later.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ruled last week that former White House counsel Don McGahn must obey the House’s subpoena despite the White House’s orders, but Bolton’s lawyer argued that the decision did not apply to his client’s case.

The Judiciary committee will hold its first hearing on December 4.

Watch McClintock below: