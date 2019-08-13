House Judiciary Sends Bipartisan Demand For Answers On Epstein Death To IG

The chairman and ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee are seeking answer related to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide death while he was in federal custody over the weekend.

In a letter sent to the Bureau of Prisons inspector general, Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Doug Collins (R-GA) asked for information on the department’s suicide watch program and details of Epstein’s confinement and monitoring. The two asked for a response to their 23-point inquiry by August 21.

“Any victims of Mr. Epstein’s actions will forever be denied proper recourse and the scintilla of recompense our justice system can provide in the face of such alleged atrocities; the competency and rigor of our criminal justice system has been marred by this apparent oversight,” they wrote.

Epstein, a billionaire political financier with ties to President Trump and even former President Bill Clinton, was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday where he was awaiting trial for charges related to allegedly running a sex trafficking ring with underage girls in the early 2000s.

Read the full letter below: