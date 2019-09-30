Impeachment Probe Will Intensify This Week While Rest Of Congress Out On Recess

Members of the House Intelligence Committee will remain in Washington this week to hold hearings as part of their impeachment probe, while the rest of Congress is on recess, Reuters reported.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday that he expects the whistleblower, whose complaint is at the center of the impeachment inquiry, to testify before the panel soon. The committee is also scheduled to interview intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson behind closed doors on Friday. Atkinson has previously told Congress that he thought the complaint was a matter of urgent concern.

Three House committees — Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight — are also set to review depositions from former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Trump’s former special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, who resigned last week.

Volker was named in the whistleblower complaint as one of the U.S. diplomats who got in touch with Ukraine after Trump phone call with the Ukrainian president. The contents of that conversation — in which Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden — are the center of the whistleblower complaint.