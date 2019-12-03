Latest
House Intel Committee Approves Impeachment Report, Passes Baton To Judiciary

Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during the impeachment inquiry before the House Intelligence Committee on November 13, 2019. (Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
December 3, 2019 7:24 p.m.
In a major step in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, the House Intelligence Committee officially voted to approve its impeachment probe report and pass it over to the House Judiciary Committee.

Committee members voted along party lines, with 13 Democrats approving the report and nine Republicans voting in opposition.

The crucial vote formally kicked the impeachment process over to the Judiciary committee, which is scheduled to hold its first hearing on Wednesday at 10 AM EST. After the committee completes its hearings, it will draw up articles of impeachment.

