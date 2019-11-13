LIVEBLOG: The House Kicks Off Its Impeachment Hearing

The House holds its first public impeachment hearing Wednesday.

Bill Taylor — the top diplomat in the U.S. embassy in Kyiv — and George Kent, a top State Department official, will testify.

We’ll be live blogging the hearing here:

10:26 a.m.: The opening statement delivered by top Intel Republican Rep. Devin Nunes (D-CA) was light on its defense of Trump’s conduct and heavy on criticisms launched at Democrats and their witnesses in the inquiry. He accused Democrats of launching “a carefully orchestrated media smear campaign” and said that the witnesses had passed Democrats’ “test” to be the star of the show.

“The Russia hoax has ended and you have been cast in the low rent Ukraine sequel,” Nunes said.

What defense he did offer of Trump’s Ukraine actions was aimed at going after the “elements of civil services” who had decided “they” and not the President were “in charge.” He also embraced the very conspiracy theories about Ukraine’s 2016 activity and about Joe Biden that Trump himself pushed as part of his Ukraine shadow policy.

10:24 a.m.: Schiff’s opening statement also touched on Trump’s stonewalling of the House impeachment probe. “If the President can simply refuse all oversight, particularly in the context of an impeachment proceeding, the balance of power between our two branches of government will be irrevocably altered,” Schiff said.

10:18 a.m.: Schiff’s opening statement hit the highlights of the Democratic case against President Trump. He quoted key lines from the private depositions that have already been released, tackled GOP talking points defending Trump’s behavior towards Ukraine, and stepped back to look more broadly at the questions of what constitutes impeachable conduct.

10:11 a.m.: Not surprisingly, before House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff was able to get to the substance of Wednesday’s hearing, he was interrupted with a GOP question about the procedure. Before the typical five-minute periods for members to ask the witnesses questions, committee is planning 90-minute rounds (45 minutes for each side) for staff lawyers to do the questioning. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) asked how many rounds Schiff anticipated before committee members got to ask their questions. Schiff said it would just depend on how things go.

10:04 a.m.: Per an official working on the impeachment inquiry, Kent and Taylor were subpoenaed for their testimonies Wednesday.

9:55 a.m.: We’re still waiting to start the hearing, and already we’re getting a sense of where things are going to go. Republicans have signs ready laying out their complaints about the process by which the whistleblower came forward. Democrats, meanwhile, have TVs ready for exhibits, and were queuing up a clip from White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s press conference from last month.